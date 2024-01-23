Woman arrested on Historic Side of The Villages after drinking leads to altercation

A woman was arrested on the Historic Side of The Villages after drinking led to an altercation.

Tracy Beatrice Horton, 57, waved down a police officer at about 5 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Horton said she and her on-again-off-again live-in man friend had gotten into a verbal argument after they “went out drinking together.” She said her man friend had moved out two weeks earlier.

During the argument, the man got out his phone and began to record Horton’s actions. She “smacked the phone out of his hand because she didn’t believe he had the right to record,” the report said.

The man said he and Horton went out and had tried “to make amends with a mutual acquaintance,” but Horton became “upset” and the “two began arguing on the ride home.” Things “escalated” upon their arrival back at their residence. He threatened to call 911 and Horton “responded by slapping his hand, causing him to drop the cell phone,” the report said. When he began to record the altercation, she “smacked his phone out of his hand again.” He “retreated into the residence” and locked the door behind him.

When an officer spoke to the man, he showed the officer a cut he had suffered on his hand during the fracas. He signed an intent to prosecute form.

Horton was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. The New York native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.