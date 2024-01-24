78.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By Jim Cheesman
Connie June White, 62, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on January 13, 2024.

She was born in Woodstock, Illinois on January 16, 1961 to Philip and Gloria Law. Mrs. White was a 3rd grade school teacher at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School and held a Master’s Degree in Education from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri. She was a proud horse woman, who loved horses and training people to ride them and also worked at the Wildwood Girl Scout Camp for many years.

She is survived by her son: Chance White of Ft. Greg Adams, Virginia; brother: William Law of Oxford, Florida; sister: Pamela Law of Wildwood, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Fred “Doran” White; parents: Philip and Gloria Law; brothers: Richard and Keith Law.

