Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

To the Editor:

I certainly agree with one of the problems is us: Fix divots, do not drive down middle of fairway, etc… At the same time, the oversight of the courses (Ambassadors) was reduced in number and, much prior to that, the Ambassadors were neutered as far as enforcing rules. Golf courses must have police, who enforce rules without worrying about losing their (minimum wage) jobs. Run our courses like they really were Country Clubs! That sells houses.

Dana Lambillotte

Village of St. Charles