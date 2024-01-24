SECO District 7 members re-elect trustee in contested race

SECO Energy members who reside in District 7 re-elected Joseph E. Kusiak to represent them on SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees. The meeting was held Tuesday at the Rainbow Lakes Estates Community Center that is located within the District.

SECO Energy is a not-for-profit electric cooperative, operated for and owned by its members. SECO’s service area is geographically divided into nine Districts. One trustee is elected from each of the nine Districts to represent their fellow members on SECO’s nine-member Board of Trustees. Collectively, the Board represents the SECO membership. The Board meets monthly to provide fiduciary oversight and participate in policy decisions that serve the best interests of the membership at large.

Trustee Kusiak and Paul Schwarz both submitted a letter of intent to run for Trustee. SECO’s Bylaws currently require that the cooperative hold District Meetings. Subsequently, Florida Statute requires SECO to hold in-person elections. A drive-thru voting option was available for members for added convenience and to encourage participation.

A SECO member since 2002, Kusiak was first elected to SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees in 2018. He earned the Director Gold Credential from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), the highest Trustee accreditation from the NRECA. Kusiak lives in Dunnellon.

“Thank you to the sizable crowd of District 7 members who attended the District Meeting and for once again entrusting me to serve as your Trustee. It has been an honor to serve as the District 7 Trustee and to grow my knowledge base about the cooperative and the energy industry. I have enjoyed serving SECO Energy members and achieving the Director Gold Credential by continuing my education through the NRECA. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community,” he said.