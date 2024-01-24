Sumter County commissioners get tough on taco maker who failed to get permit

Sumter County commissioners adopted a tougher fine waiver policy for code enforcement cases and refused to waive $14,725 in fines for a commercial property at their meeting Tuesday night.

Under the new policy, property owners are eligible for a 100 percent waiver of fines if violations are correction within six months of an order by the special master. They qualify for a 75 percent waiver for violations corrected within a year and a 50 percent waiver for violations corrected after a year.

But commissioners voted 3-2 against any fine reduction on a Lake Panasoffkee commercial property, which was eligible for a 50 percent waiver under the new policy.

Taco-N Madre Properties failed to get a building permit for renovation. The first inspection was in December 2021 and the code enforcement case was filed in July 2022. The violation was corrected by obtaining a permit by December 2023.

“I have a problem with waiving these fines,” said Commissioner Don Wiley. “Two years is entirely too long to resolve a single building permit issue.”

Wiley made a motion to rescind the county’s lien against the property when all fines are paid. Commissioners Jeffrey Bogue and Andrew Bilardello agreed while County Chairman Craig Estep and Commissioner Roberta Ulrich favored granting the waiver.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the property owner was charged double fees for the permit and has paid staff costs of $2,274.

Commissioners agreed to waive fines on a Webster property after a new owner, Southern Properties, corrected all violations within four months of acquiring it. The total lien amount on the 2019 case is $38,500 and staff costs of $4,665 are expected to be paid.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey also reported on three foreclosure cases.

The county is seeking foreclosure against the estate of Harry William Morrison and others for a property on State Road 675 near Webster.

Another foreclosure case involves the estate of James A. Holtz and others for a property on County Road 622, Bushnell.

Defendants in the third case are Charles Ray Judd, Linda Ellen Judd and Wells Fargo Bank on another Bushnell property.