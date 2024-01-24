Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

To the Editor:

New IDs are issued to the residents that own property here. All IDs should be upgraded to the same technology as your chip credit cards. Electrical locks put on the gates to enter the pool, if you don’t have the chip reading card you can not get into the pool areas. If temporary IDs are used a pass code # will come with IDs and would be valid for the length of the temporary id’s use and then become invalid. The code can’t be cloned for future use. Unfortunately there will be people from outside of The Villages that will always think they should be able to use the amenities without being a resident.

Steve Kolesar

Village of Hadley