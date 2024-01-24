78.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

That is a Band-Aid only. Does nothing to solve the problem.
Ask those wanting to use some of those amenities for Village residents only, if they would like a “membership.”
On their membership card:
Photo of person using the card
Name / Address / phone # / Membership # and Amenity Location (a specific place)
and their Police Record.
Their Membership Card would signify many things. Where they are living/other Contact information/where card description permits as well as more security at the entrance gates – of our wonderful volunteers don’t even look to see whom it is – BIG pick up in the very lax areas. Should be more difficult to pass through a GATE INTO A VILLAGE!
Oops! One more thought – If the candidate for membership would like access for other amenities, those areas should also be prominently displayed.
Thank you for listening to me blather on! Just my 2 cents!

Pauline Fitzpatrick
Village of Osceola Hills

 

