Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

To the Editor:

That is a Band-Aid only. Does nothing to solve the problem.

Ask those wanting to use some of those amenities for Village residents only, if they would like a “membership.”

On their membership card:

Photo of person using the card

Name / Address / phone # / Membership # and Amenity Location (a specific place)

and their Police Record.

Their Membership Card would signify many things. Where they are living/other Contact information/where card description permits as well as more security at the entrance gates – of our wonderful volunteers don’t even look to see whom it is – BIG pick up in the very lax areas. Should be more difficult to pass through a GATE INTO A VILLAGE!

Oops! One more thought – If the candidate for membership would like access for other amenities, those areas should also be prominently displayed.

Thank you for listening to me blather on! Just my 2 cents!

Pauline Fitzpatrick

Village of Osceola Hills