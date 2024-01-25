Chip ID for pool access a great idea!

To the Editor:
The chip ID for the residents to maintain the pools for The Villages is a wonderful, efficient, and NECESSARY step.
Otherwise, our pools will soon be filled with non-Villagers.
Connie Culver
Village of Chatham
To the Editor:
The chip ID for the residents to maintain the pools for The Villages is a wonderful, efficient, and NECESSARY step.
Otherwise, our pools will soon be filled with non-Villagers.
Connie Culver
Village of Chatham
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.