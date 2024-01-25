82.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 25, 2024
type here...

Chip ID for pool access a great idea!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The chip ID for the residents to maintain the pools for The Villages is a wonderful, efficient, and NECESSARY step.
Otherwise, our pools will soon be filled with non-Villagers.

Connie Culver
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Telling someone to ‘move’ is unconstitutional

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says it’s wrong to tell residents with whom you disagree that they need to move out of The Villages. It’s also unconstitutional.

Too many golf carts on the golf courses

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the large number of golf carts can be blamed for the damage to the golf courses.

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

A Village of Hadley resident says updating IDs could go a long way to keeping outsiders out of pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos