Convicted sex offender arrested after kicked out by mother-in-law

By Staff Report
Michael Kalmbach,
Michael Kalmbach

A convicted sex offender was arrested for a registration violation after he was kicked out by his mother-in-law.

Michael Kalmbach, 38, of Ocklawaha, was being held on $10,000 bond following his arrest Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. He was taken into custody at his place of employment, Triple Crown Trailers in Ocala.

Kalmbach was convicted in 2007 in Marion County of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 15 years old. Kalmbach served time in state prison and was released in 2015.

Most recently, he had been living at a property owned by his mother-in-law. Her daughter died in November, and she had allowed Kalmbach to temporarily stay at the property. However, she told him to leave, brought in a dumpster and indicated she is cleaning up the property for a new tenant. She contacted the sheriff’s office to report that he was gone.

Deputies learned that Kalmbach had been staying with acquaintances, in motels and sleeping in his dead wife’s red SUV, but had not registered any of those locations with law enforcement.

