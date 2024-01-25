72.4 F
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By Staff Report
December 6, 1946 – January 17, 2024

David Arthur Nye, born in Detroit Michigan December 6, 1946, passed away unexpectedly during surgery January 17, 2024. Dave had been a very active member of the Harbor Hills community in Lady Lake since 1992. He played golf, tennis, softball, pickleball, cards and enjoyed motorcycling.

Dave’s deep foundation in Christ was shown through his lifelong generosity and concern for others. He was known for his infectious laugh and zeal for life.
He was an insurance Executive with The Jerger Company. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, cruising, snow skiing, boating, RVing, and being a huge fan of the Detroit Lions, Red Wings and the Florida Gators.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Diane Nye of Lady Lake. He passed his legacy and love for life to his surviving children, Son, David M. Nye (FL); Daughters, Suzi Tipton (KY), Juli Knowles (Keith) (FL); Mandy Etienne (Jimmy) (FL); eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren whom he adored.

Celebration of Dave’s life will be February 3rd, 2024, 2pm at Village Park Campus First Baptist Church. 1000 Village Park Drive Fruitland Park, FL 34731
Family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made in Dave Nyes name to: Christian Care Center, 115 N 13th Street Leesburg, FL 34748 (352) 314-9733; info@christiancarecenter.org

