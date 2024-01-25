72.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 25, 2024
type here...

Marlene Mae Lampman

By Staff Report
Marlene Mae Lampman
Marlene Mae Lampman

Marlene Mae Lampman
May 25, 1937 – January 22, 2024

Marlene Mae (Marweg) Lampman, age 86, of Wildwood, FL, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 22, 2024 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Marlene was born on May 25, 1937 to Melvin and Clara Mae Marweg. She attended public elementary school and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in Racine, Wisconsin.

She married Robert Lampman on July 14, 1956 and enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. They were blessed with 4 children; Cynthia, Arlene, Lynn, and Lance.

Marlene enjoyed camping, fishing, and making crafts, especially scrubbies. Marlene was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leesburg, FL.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, Bob; children, Arlene (John) Kelly, Lynn Lampman, and Lance Lampman; granddaughter, Melissa (Brett) Holte; great-granddaughter, Zaya Jayde Holte, and other family and friends.

Marlene was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia, both parents, and both of her brothers.

Memorial service arrangements are pending.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too many golf carts on the golf courses

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the large number of golf carts can be blamed for the damage to the golf courses.

Rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that rules must be enforced at golf courses in The Villages.

Upping the amenity fee for residents won’t solve problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers some thoughts on raising amenity fees - and how to really make some money.

Update the IDs to keep outsiders out of pools

A Village of Hadley resident says updating IDs could go a long way to keeping outsiders out of pools in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Want to know why the golf courses are in the condition they are in?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers the theory that golfers have had a hand in damaging the golf courses in The Villages.

Photos