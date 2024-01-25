Marlene Mae Lampman

May 25, 1937 – January 22, 2024

Marlene Mae (Marweg) Lampman, age 86, of Wildwood, FL, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 22, 2024 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Marlene was born on May 25, 1937 to Melvin and Clara Mae Marweg. She attended public elementary school and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in Racine, Wisconsin.

She married Robert Lampman on July 14, 1956 and enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. They were blessed with 4 children; Cynthia, Arlene, Lynn, and Lance.

Marlene enjoyed camping, fishing, and making crafts, especially scrubbies. Marlene was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leesburg, FL.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, Bob; children, Arlene (John) Kelly, Lynn Lampman, and Lance Lampman; granddaughter, Melissa (Brett) Holte; great-granddaughter, Zaya Jayde Holte, and other family and friends.

Marlene was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia, both parents, and both of her brothers.

Memorial service arrangements are pending.