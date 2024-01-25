Villager arrested after allegedly picking fight with restaurant staff

A Villager was arrested after allegedly picking a fight with staff at a restaurant because he believed they had conspired to steal his golf cart.

Stephen Edward Serwo, 73, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday went into the kitchen at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing when he was stopped by a female employee who explained that customers are not allowed in the food preparation area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead of leaving, Serwo, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 216 pounds, used his open palm to strike the woman in the nose. Serwo began to “scream” at other restaurant staffers and tried to “fight with them as well,” the report said. The Boston native fled the restaurant. He was found walking near City Fire.

Serwo, who admitted he had consumed an alcoholic beverage before leaving his home on Dividing Creek Path, denied hitting anyone. He said he believed “the business at Lake Sumter Landing had taken his golf cart and the employees were in on the scheme.” His right knuckle was “slightly red and swollen.”

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Serwo and his wife purchased their home in 2014 for $455,000. They also own a patio villa in the Sawgrass Villas that they purchased in 2016 for $185,000.