John Melendez

August 17, 1966 – January 24, 2024

John Leonard “Lenny” Melendez, 57, of Wildwood, FL passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2024. He was born August 17, 1966, in Portsmouth, VA to Conrodo Melendez and Dorothy L. Spaltro.

John devoted himself to Bikes Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.), a group of bikers who protect children from harm. He was a diehard New England Patriots fan. He also loved to spend time feeding and enjoying the wild birds and making side splitting TikTok lip-sync videos.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Anthony and Timothy Melendez.

He is survived by his parents, Dorothy and Michael Spaltro; biological father, Conrodo Melendez; brothers: David (LouAnn) Melendez, Daniel (Mary) Melendez; sister: Michele (Charles) Smith; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service 1 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Wildwood, FL and officiated by Pastor Justin Davis.

Should friends desire donations in memory of John may be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse B.A.C.A. www.bacaworld.org or to the Caring Hands Food Pantry Wildwood, FL www.caringhandswildwood.com