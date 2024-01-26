80 F
The Villages
Friday, January 26, 2024
K-9 unit assists in arrest of Wildwood man found with fentanyl and meth

By Staff Report
A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a Wildwood man who was found to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Danny Dale Osborne Jr., 55, was driving a silver Chrysler van at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and found it had expired last year. However, the tag on the vehicle showed it was valid through “11/24.” Further inquiry found the license plate belonged on a black Dodge pickup.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Osborne admitted they were his and said he had “previously acquired them for doing work for someone prior to the traffic stop.”

He was arrested on two felony counts of drug possession as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,500 bond.

