Pregnant teen arrested after allegedly attacking father of her unborn baby

A pregnant teen was arrested after allegedly attacking the father of her unborn baby.

Sha’Nya Michelle Evans, 18, of Summerfield, was arrested Wednesday at Advent Health in Ocala after she went there following the altercation with her boyfriend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was following up on a report from Evans’ boyfriend that Evans “struck him multiple times during a verbal altercation,” the report said. The boyfriend had suffered a “small laceration” on his left cheek.

A second deputy found Evans at the medical facility, where she said she’d gone for treatment after the altercation. She did not give the deputy consistent answers to his questions and it did not appear that she had suffered any injuries.

Evans was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.