80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 26, 2024
type here...

Pregnant teen arrested after allegedly attacking father of her unborn baby

By Staff Report
Sha’Nya Michelle Evans
Sha’Nya Michelle Evans

A pregnant teen was arrested after allegedly attacking the father of her unborn baby.

Sha’Nya Michelle Evans, 18, of Summerfield, was arrested Wednesday at Advent Health in Ocala after she went there following the altercation with her boyfriend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was following up on a report from Evans’ boyfriend that Evans “struck him multiple times during a verbal altercation,” the report said. The boyfriend had suffered a “small laceration” on his left cheek.

A second deputy found Evans at the medical facility, where she said she’d gone for treatment after the altercation. She did not give the deputy consistent answers to his questions and it did not appear that she had suffered any injuries.

Evans was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Virginia Vine Villas writes that residents of neighboring communities like Stonecrest are opening using amenities in The Villages - and having a good laugh about it!

Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that too many residents are complaining about golf course conditions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is not a real gated community

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages is not a real gated community as long as you can push a button and drive on in to any neighborhood.

Chip ID for pool access a great idea!

A Village of Chatham resident loves the ID of incorporating a chip to verify access to amenities in The Villages.

Telling someone to ‘move’ is unconstitutional

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says it’s wrong to tell residents with whom you disagree that they need to move out of The Villages. It’s also unconstitutional.

Photos