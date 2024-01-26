Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

To the Editor:
In reference to outsiders using our pools and pickleball courts. We have been told by many people who live outside The Villages such as Stonecrest, “you pay and we play” and then they laugh.
Cheryl Sylvia
Virginia Vine Villas
To the Editor:
In reference to outsiders using our pools and pickleball courts. We have been told by many people who live outside The Villages such as Stonecrest, “you pay and we play” and then they laugh.
Cheryl Sylvia
Virginia Vine Villas
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.