Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In reference to outsiders using our pools and pickleball courts.  We have been told by many people who live outside The Villages such as Stonecrest, “you pay and we play” and then they laugh.

Cheryl Sylvia
Virginia Vine Villas

 

