Suspect captured after tying up and robbing couple in The Villages

A suspect has been captured after he allegedly tied up and robbed a couple last year at their home in The Villages.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has captured 56-year-old Robert Leroy Connor II, who was wanted on warrants charging him with home invasion, robbery, false imprisonment and grand theft auto. He was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

The home invasion occurred on June 12 in the 7500 block of SE 172nd Fieldcrest Street in the Village of Calumet Grove.

On that day, Connor knocked on a door of the home, and it was answered by a couple in their 80s. Connor was sweating profusely and asked them for a drink of water. The couple gave him some water. He then asked to borrow their phone and some cash. Again, the couple gave him a few dollars and allowed him to make a call. However, Connor then demanded more money and wanted to know the victim’s bank account information. He then produced a weapon and began tying up the couple, even tying one victim to a wheelchair. While Connor was rummaging through their home, the husband and wife were able to break free and when Connor went into the garage, they locked the door behind him. Connor then tried kicking the door open before stealing their car and leaving. Their car was recovered at the nearby Orange Blossom Hills community on County Road 42. DNA samples and fingerprints were obtained from the vehicle, as well as the home.

Connor was released from state prison on Dec. 8, 2022 after serving time on charges of fraud, dealing in stolen property and being in possession of a weapon following a felony conviction.