Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

To the Editor:

Seems like a small minority of people are always finding something to complain about in The Villages. Life just isn’t the same for them compared to where they came from.

One of the favorite topic complaints is the conditions of the golf courses, especially from December through April. It seems like the golf courses are expected to be in pristine condition, like the Master’s Tournament at Augusta, the year around no matter what the season.

Florida’s weather conditions in the winter months are far better than the conditions in the Northern states but in some ways are similar. When the night temperatures range from 30°-50°, the turf hibernates, turns brown and the growth rate is only 10-20% of what it is in the warmer months. The turf also does not respond as fast to fertilizer and weed treatments as it does in the warmer months.

The amount of rain we get in the winter months is also a big factor. The rainy season in The Villages is from June to through October.

Maintaining well over 50 golf courses open for play with wear and tear the year around is understandably a challenge!

Fred Carr

Village of Sabal Chase