Dennis Norman Benson, “Denny”, 80, passed away on January 24, 2024, in The Villages, FL, from natural causes. In his fight with various medical issues, Denny showed courage and strength until the very end. Dennis was the oldest of five children born to Arvid and Anne (Lusnak) Benson in Akron, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Karen Benson and Mark Benson. He is survived by his wife Terry (Tersa) Gresh; children Donald (Kristy), Michael (Amy), Anne Salmon (Jon), and Paul (Autumn); sister Carol Helfer (Lee); and brother David Benson (Ann). Dennis loved and supported his children and adored his nine grandchildren: Christopher, Max, Aria, Katie, Kate, Abbie, Scarlett, Mira, and Marilla.

Denny was a proud alumnus of Hoban High School in Akron, OH, class of 1961. After graduation, Denny attended Akron University, where he was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity and ROTC. Dennis graduated with a BA in Psychology and started his service with the United States Army.

Dennis N. Benson proudly served his country from April 1967 to July 1970, earning an Army Commendation Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal. He was a Sharpshooter with a rifle and pistol and an Expert with an M-16 rifle. He was honorably discharged from the Army at Fort Campbell, KY, with the rank of Captain. He enjoyed attending reunion events with other Army Field Artillery veterans; a trip to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was a personal highlight.

Denny met the love of his life, Terry (Tersa) Gresh, while they both attended Akron University. They were married in August 1966 and loved each other completely for more than 57 years! They made their home in Uniontown (Lake Township, Stark County), Ohio, where they raised their family and Dennis’s three younger siblings due to the untimely death of his parents. His youngest brother, Mark, lived the rest of his life as part of Dennis’s family. In 2019, they added a home in The Villages, FL, to escape the winter’s cold each year. This helped them stay connected to friends and family who were also avoiding snow in the Sunshine State.

Denny and Terry traveled extensively throughout their lives and around the world. As they raised children, they drove them around the country pulling a pop-up camper, especially to events involving hovercraft. During the 1970’s, Denny served in the leadership of the nascent Hoverclub of America, helping to organize rallies and events. He even built hovercraft in their basement and garage. They also took annual vacations to Osterville, MA, to visit Gresh and Coffin family relatives on Cape Cod.

Denny lived a full life with a variety of interests and hobbies. He had a lifelong passion for golf, playing regularly in the PPG league at Barberton Brookside. He especially enjoyed seeing old friends at the Hoban Alumni Golf Outing and playing with his sons at their annual Father-Sons match. He and Terry also volunteered for years at the Northern Ohio Golf Charities tournaments (PGA Tour, Champions Tour, and Senior PGA) at Firestone Country Club. He was lucky enough to attend the Masters in 2015.

Dennis started his career as a lab technician at a paint company, then became a welder and production manager before starting a company with his brother-in-law. In 1977, he was one of the three founders of Specialty Hose Corporation where he was Vice President until his retirement in 2002. The corporation remains a successful venture today.

After retirement, Denny took a keen interest in genealogy and local history. He documented his own ancestry and his children’s extended families’ ancestries. When he wasn’t babysitting or visiting with his grandkids, he was looking up old relatives (and relatives of relatives) to build out a massive database of Bensons, Greshes, and Coffins. His drive to help others led him to join and serve in leadership for the Lake Township Historical Society, where he helped to computerize their history collection. He also served as the webmaster for the 3 Cs Ohio Club of The Villages.

His family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care in The Villages, FL, and all those who have played a role in his care and comfort these past months. Calling Hours are 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1st, 2024 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 2nd, 2024 at Lakeview Christian Church, 4613 S Main Street, Akron, OH 44319. A luncheon reception at the church will follow the service. He will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH; attendance will be limited to family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Dennis’s memory to Lake Township Historical Society, PO Box 482, Uniontown, OH 44685.