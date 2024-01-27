74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Resident (mailbox) pools are hardly ever checked.  I see folks arrive, go into the bathrooms, come out with their swimsuits on, swim and leave. This usually happens around 4 or later.  I walk dogs around the pools daily.  I once observed two men who did this and as they were leaving, the one guy said they just got home from work and it was quicker to just stop at the pool before going home.  (I just looked at him, I never asked anything, but he obviously felt guilty). Then I asked where he lived and he just said and pointed “over there.” Said he just moved in and forgot the street name!  (What was I to do?  Do a citizen’s arrest?)  I see young 20-year-olds in the resident pools as well.  I hardly ever see anyone checking badges. Family pools, next door to Rec Centers, do check regularly since they have employees on site. The problem resides primarily at the resident pools. Perhaps keys need to be issued or integrate the key card entry for resident pools. Of course, if residents are letting in illegals, that wouldn’t work either.

Maggie Thorne
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost control of the southern border

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the southern border is out of control.

Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Virginia Vine Villas writes that residents of neighboring communities like Stonecrest are openly using amenities in The Villages - and having a good laugh about it!

Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that too many residents are complaining about golf course conditions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is not a real gated community

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages is not a real gated community as long as you can push a button and drive on in to any neighborhood.

Chip ID for pool access a great idea!

A Village of Chatham resident loves the ID of incorporating a chip to verify access to amenities in The Villages.

Photos