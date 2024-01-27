Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

To the Editor:

Resident (mailbox) pools are hardly ever checked. I see folks arrive, go into the bathrooms, come out with their swimsuits on, swim and leave. This usually happens around 4 or later. I walk dogs around the pools daily. I once observed two men who did this and as they were leaving, the one guy said they just got home from work and it was quicker to just stop at the pool before going home. (I just looked at him, I never asked anything, but he obviously felt guilty). Then I asked where he lived and he just said and pointed “over there.” Said he just moved in and forgot the street name! (What was I to do? Do a citizen’s arrest?) I see young 20-year-olds in the resident pools as well. I hardly ever see anyone checking badges. Family pools, next door to Rec Centers, do check regularly since they have employees on site. The problem resides primarily at the resident pools. Perhaps keys need to be issued or integrate the key card entry for resident pools. Of course, if residents are letting in illegals, that wouldn’t work either.

Maggie Thorne

Village of Pennecamp