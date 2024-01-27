Public’s input sought on plans for busy section of County Road 466A

Improvements may be on the way for County Road 466A, also known as Cleveland Avenue, in Wildwood.

A community meeting on the road project is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Wildwood Intermediate School, 200 Cleveland Ave.

Sumter County Public Works Director Deborah Snyder said the project is in the planning stages and input at the meeting will be considered.

“Sumter County used one of our general consultants to perform a corridor study to evaluate the access management for the corridor between U.S. 301 and County Road 462,” she wrote in an email. “The consultant provided a plan for improvements to the medians and left turn lanes.”

Snyder said no widening of the road is planned.

The meeting will be conducted as an open house with maps, drawings and other information available for public review.

The corridor, once mostly residential, has been a focal point for commercial development in Wildwood. Among the recent additions are a Home Depot, CVS Pharmacy and Arby’s.

Some homes have been converted to offices and medical buildings have been constructed.

Many apartment projects have been built or are planned along nearby County Road 462, also known as Powell Road.

A $3.5-million upgrade of the same CR 466A corridor was completed in April 2015. That 1.5-year project included a bicycle lane and sidewalk improvements.

The corridor was closed in October 2013 and reopening was delayed after Wildwood officials decided to replace antiquated water pipes and utility lines during the road construction.