83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

Public’s input sought on plans for busy section of County Road 466A

By Marv Balousek

Improvements may be on the way for County Road 466A, also known as Cleveland Avenue, in Wildwood.

A community meeting on the road project is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Wildwood Intermediate School, 200 Cleveland Ave. 

Sumter County Public Works Director Deborah Snyder said the project is in the planning stages and input at the meeting will be considered. 

default
The intersection of County Road 466A and County Road 462 (Powell Road) has seen increased traffic due to rapid growth.

“Sumter County used one of our general consultants to perform a corridor study to evaluate the access management for the corridor between U.S. 301 and County Road 462,” she wrote in an email. “The consultant provided a plan for improvements to the medians and left turn lanes.”

Snyder said no widening of the road is planned.

The meeting will be conducted as an open house with maps, drawings and other information available for public review.

The corridor, once mostly residential, has been a focal point for commercial development in Wildwood. Among the recent additions are a Home Depot, CVS Pharmacy and Arby’s.

Some homes have been converted to offices and medical buildings have been constructed.

Many apartment projects have been built or are planned along nearby County Road 462, also known as Powell Road.

A $3.5-million upgrade of the same CR 466A corridor was completed in April 2015. That 1.5-year project included a bicycle lane and sidewalk improvements.

The corridor was closed in October 2013 and reopening was delayed after Wildwood officials decided to replace antiquated water pipes and utility lines during the road construction.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Penalties should be increased for souped-up golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident calls for stricter enforcement of speeding in golf carts and stiffer penalties for souped-up golf carts.

Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes the lax enforcement she has witnessed at neighborhood pools in The Villages.

We’ve lost control of the southern border

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the southern border is out of control.

Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Virginia Vine Villas writes that residents of neighboring communities like Stonecrest are openly using amenities in The Villages - and having a good laugh about it!

Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that too many residents are complaining about golf course conditions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos