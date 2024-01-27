We’ve lost control of the southern border

To the Editor:

Joe Biden immediately upon taking office, dismantled every Trump policy, including construction of the wall on our southern border. Now unvetted illegals cross the Southern border by the thousands. New York, Chicago, and Denver were just some of the Democrat run cities proclaiming their sanctuary city status.

However, when Texas took them up on their pledge, they and their residents seem to be singing a different tune. Denver complains that their emergency rooms are being over run by illegals. NYC closes high schools to house illegals. And Chicago asks its suburbanite residents to help house illegals. Of course, they all request federal funds. Wonder who will be picking up that Tab? We are now on the hook for $34 trillion!

And for the last three years, Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, continually assured us that the Southern Border was indeed secure. This as they quietly and at night flew illegals around the country dropping them off without notice! Or provided them with a bus pass to the destination of their choice.

Then last week, a reporter, asked Biden as he passed by; “Is the border secure?”

Biden, apparently, in a moment of clarity, answered – what – wait for it: “The Border Has NOT been secure for 10 years!”

Charles Grant

Village of Caroline