Comparing Trump and Biden on the economy

To the Editor:

The 2023 GDP growths of 3.1 percent was better than any year under Donald Trump, and it was the second best under Joe Biden. And it happened while economic pundits were still quivering about a potential recession. Trump whined throughout the 2016 campaign that Obama failed because he never hit 3 percent annual GDP growth. Neither did Trump.

The United States markets are at the highest level ever – the DOW broke and is maintaining above 38,000 points, which is almost 18,000 points above the market when COVID-19 (TrumpVirus ) collapsed losing 20,000,000 jobs, and 13,000 higher than when Trump lost. Inflation is now below 3% . Jobs are plentiful. Unemployment still below 4 percent .

POTUS Joe Biden will easily be re-elected. Trump is bound for conviction on 91 felonies. America will be better off.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills