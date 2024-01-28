66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 28, 2024
type here...

Comparing Trump and Biden on the economy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The 2023 GDP growths of 3.1 percent was better than any year under Donald Trump, and it was the second best under Joe Biden. And it happened while economic pundits were still quivering about a potential recession. Trump whined throughout the 2016 campaign that Obama failed because he never hit 3 percent annual GDP growth. Neither did Trump.
The United States markets are at the highest level ever – the DOW broke and is maintaining above 38,000 points, which is almost 18,000 points above the market when COVID-19 (TrumpVirus ) collapsed losing 20,000,000 jobs, and 13,000 higher than when Trump lost. Inflation is now below 3% . Jobs are plentiful. Unemployment still below 4 percent .
POTUS Joe Biden will easily be re-elected. Trump is bound for conviction on 91 felonies. America will be better off.

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

 

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Penalties should be increased for souped-up golf carts in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident calls for stricter enforcement of speeding in golf carts and stiffer penalties for souped-up golf carts.

Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes the lax enforcement she has witnessed at neighborhood pools in The Villages.

We’ve lost control of the southern border

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the southern border is out of control.

Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Virginia Vine Villas writes that residents of neighboring communities like Stonecrest are openly using amenities in The Villages - and having a good laugh about it!

Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that too many residents are complaining about golf course conditions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos