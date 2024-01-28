Patricia Prutz

Patricia “Pat” Prutz

June 23, 1937 – January 22, 2024

Pat was born on June 23, 1937 to John and Marian Alcorn in Youngstown, Ohio.

After graduating from South High School in 1955, she attended The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. She graduated from there in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and English.

She received her Certificate in Childhood Education from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio in 1960.

She taught first and second grades for a ten year period in the Youngstown City school system. During that time she began studying for her Masters of Education degree at Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts and completed study at Westminster College, New Willmington, Pennsylvania in 1967.

She won the coveted Martha Holding Jennings Scholarship as one of the top ten teachers of the year as well as earned her Permanent Elementary Education Certificate in 1969.

Pat married John Prutz of Newton Falls, Ohio in 1969 and their daughter Jennifer was born in 1971.

Throughout her marriage Pat was involved in and often officiated in many volunteer activities in the Youngstown, Ohio area; the Blind Society of Youngstown, the Canfield Swim Club, Canfield Junior Women’s League (in which she was honored as 1980’s Outstanding Member), the Mahoning Valley Cancer and Leukemia Fund, Inc., and the Youngstown Children’s Theater.

When the family moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1983, Pat became inducted in and officiated in the Friends of The Roswell Library, through which she initiated the Kennesaw College English Festival, and in the Roswell Woman’s League. Through the Roswell High School Parent Teachers Association, she initiated their first alcohol free all night graduation party in 1988.

In 1991, Pat was hired as the Program Activities Director of Mount Vernon Towers independent and assisted living facility in Sandy Springs, Georgia, working there for fifteen years, and in 2004 became the president of the Georgia Association of Activities Professionals.

In 2006, Pat and John moved to The Villages, Florida. Here she conceived and helped organize the Shellbark Way Social Club as well as the Bookies Book Club, both of which are ongoing. She enjoyed other pursuits which included playing cards with friends, playing the piano, and reading, reading, reading.

Pat felt only gratitude for her family and considered them her greatest blessing. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Marian Alcorn of Youngstown, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of fifty+ years John Prutz, daughter Jennifer Mudd, son-in-law Michael Mudd, and granddaughter Makena Mudd of Bend, Oregon and Del Mar, California.

Donations in Pat’s name may be made to Sozo (the Sozo Kids). Memorial services are pending.