Wes Hampton will kick off Seeds of Hope series of concerts this week

The Seeds of Hope series of concerts will begin this week. The concerts will benefit the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry.
A suggested donation of $10 per person in nonperishable food items and/or monetary contribution will be collected for admission.
The schedule is below:
Wes Hampton (of the Gaither Vocal Band)
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2
New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages
Donna J – The Lady in Black & Friends
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Unity Spiritual Center, 509 County Road 468, Fruitland Park
Food Drive-Thru
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10
United Church of Christ at The Villages, 12514 CR 101, Oxford
Pancake Breakfast-$5 @ Wildwood Soup Kitchen
8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17
First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood
Billie Thatcher
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17
Temple Shalom of Central Florida, 13563 County Road 101, Oxford
Villages Swing Band
4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18
Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, 6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood
A Night of Gospel Music Elvis Style
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23
Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 North U.S. 301, Oxford
Food Drive-Thru
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2
First Christian Church (DOC) Wildwood, 6900 Warm Springs Avenue, Wildwood
Live Oaks Community Church Worship Band
6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3
Live Oaks Community Church, 12070 County Road 103, Oxford
Pancake Breakfast-$5@Wildwood Soup Kitchen
8 to 11 .m. Saturday, April 6
First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood 203 Barwick St., Wildwood
Food collection bins will be available starting Thursday, Feb. 1 at recreation centers in The Villages, selected Citizens First Banks and local businesses. For more information, visit www.seedsofhope-wildwood.com