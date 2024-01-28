Wilma Dean Jones

August 19, 1932 – January 24, 2024

Wilma Dean Jones, 91, of Oxford, Florida went to be with Her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2024 at U.F. Health, The Villages Hospital. Wilma was born on August 19, 1932 in Wildwood, Florida to her parents Benjamin Franklin Stokes and Johnnie Mae (Crenshaw) Stokes.

Wilma started her career at the Bank of Wildwood and for 35 years worked in the banking industry working her way up to Vice President of Operations. She was a lifelong resident of Sumter County. Wilma was a life-long member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and for 80 plus years served as the pianist. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to cook and hunt.

Wilma is survived by her children: Debra Wade of Wildwood, FL, Donna Kinney of Oxford, FL, Tina Wallace of Chattanooga, TN and Donald “Don” Jones, Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Oxford, FL; eight grandchildren: Justin Wade (fiancé Theresa) Jeremy (Jaime) Kinney, Lance (Jaimie) Kinney, Daron Wade, Galen Wade (fiancé Meagen) Kyle Jones, Deanna (Percy) Owen and Wyatt Jones (fiancé Halle); ten great-grandchildren: Kayden Wade, Baylor Kinney, Ryder Wade, Jaxson Wade, Austynn Kinney, Easton Kinney, Jayse Wade, Adalee Wade, Elijah Owen and Jack Kinney.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 65 years Donald Jones, Sr., and her sister: Janice Snyder.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5:00PM till 8:00PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Chapel, Wildwood, Florida. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 11:00AM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Oxford, Florida with Bro. Paul Watson officiating. Burial to follow the Funeral at Nichols Cemetery, Oxford, Florida.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Flowers welcomed, or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in her memory.