Convicted arsonist from New Jersey jailed after texting threats to brother

A convicted arsonist from New Jersey was. jailed after sending threatening texts to his brother.

Brian Scott Castro, 55, had been living with his brother and his wife at their home in Summerfield, but Castro moved out in December to live with his girlfriend in Weirsdale, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Since his departure, Castro has returned to the home several times, using a garage door opener to gain unauthorized entry to the residence. He claimed he still had some items left behind at the home, including some hand towels. Castro began texting his brother this past week about the disputed ownership of the hand towels. The texts used profane language and threatened violence. The brother said he was afraid to return home, fearing that his brother might be waiting to attack him. The brother said Castro is known to carry a large knife and a taser.

A criminal history check revealed that Castro was convicted in 1992 of arson in New Jersey.

He was arrested on a charge of intimidation. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.