Doubtful of complaints about speeding golf carts

To the Editor:

I drive my golf cart in the villages every day. There is not one golf cart in the villages that can go 30 to 35 miles per hour unless they are Street Legal. I have never read of an accident that was caused by a golf cart exceeding the speed limit. I think those people who are complaining drive about 15 mph and get angry if someone passes them up. One of the main issues in The Villages is cars driving too fast not the golf cart. I just think some people just want to complain about something.

David Williams

Village of St. James