Patient lifts gown while ‘jiggling’ genitals at entrance to The Villages hospital

A patient was arrested after lifting his gown and “jiggling” his genitals while standing at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Darrin Milinski, 51, had been discharged from the hospital but was still wearing his gown when he was standing at the entrance at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He lifted his gown “showing his penis and testicles” and was asking passersby to check his “balls.” He was seeking opinions as to whether they appeared to be swollen. A woman who was visiting the hospital was among those to whom Milinski exposed himself, according to the report. Some of the witnesses interviewed by deputies said Milisnki, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, was “jiggling” his genitals when he lifted the gown.

The arrest report listed Milinski as homeless, but records indicate he previously lived with his 85-year-old father in The Villages.

Milinski was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.