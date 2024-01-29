Woman armed with large knife allegedly threatens to kill grandmother and cousin

A woman armed with a large knife allegedly threatened to kill her grandmother and her cousin.

Tyneisha Laktie Mosby, 33, of Wildwood, was apparently angry when she threatened her grandmother and cousin at a home they share on Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Mosby told her daughter she wanted to kill the other family members, the report said.

Officers also learned that the previous day, Mosby struck a woman in the arm and snatched her cell phone. She threw the cell phone to the ground, causing extensive damage to it.

Mosby was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center without bond as she is already on probation.

In 2021, Mosby had been arrested after a disturbance at the Budget Inn in Wildwood.

In 2019, she was arrested after attacking a man with a lamp.