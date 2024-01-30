Douglas Burt Tharp

January 8, 1935 – January 23, 2024

Douglas Burt Tharp, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024. He was born January 8, 1935, in Shamokin, PA to Wilbur Abner and Clara Ethel (nee Goodman) Tharp.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Claudette (nee Mitchell) Tharp; daughter, Carolyn Jane Tharp; brother, Bruce W. Tharp.

Survivors include his loving children, Catherine (Robert) Clark of Brunswick MD, Benjamin (Angela) Tharp of Fruitland Park FL, Bruce (Stephanie) Tharp of Ann Arbor, MI and Elizabeth Davis of Audubon, PA; grandchildren: Johnathan, Robert, Madison, Connor, Leena, Isla, Alani, Austin (Victoria), Dakota, and Sam and Shadow his two cats that he loved very much and many other loving family and friends.

While growing up in Shamokin, Doug’s father had an ice cream business in which he worked. Doug and his wife Claudette graduated from Penn State and that was where their lives together began. He was a DIEHARD Penn State Fan! Doug served as a helicopter pilot in the Navy after college and retired as an Industrial Engineer. Doug and Claudette lived in many locations. From Texas to Hawaii, California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and eventually retired in The Villages. It was supposed to be retirement, but both continued to work and were active in the community. Doug loved to golf, watch football and loved spending time with his children, especially his grandchildren and all his wonderful friends. He was the President of the VHA, the chair of the Southwest Florida water management district and he recently resigned from the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Doug has met so many wonderful friends that he will cherish forever.

As our dad would say to any of his children before any adventure ABC-DEF. Dad, enjoy your final adventure!

Douglas’s family and friends will celebrate his life with a gathering from 10:00-11:00 am and service at 11:00 am, Friday, February 16, 2024, at the Open Bible Lutheran Church 4671 Bellwether Ln, Oxford, FL 34484.

There will be a luncheon, following the service, at the Church from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm. The family will depart at 1:15 pm for Florida National Cemetery. All those who wish to attend are invited to the graveside service.

Doug will be laid to rest with Navy Honors next to his wife, Claudette at 2:30 pm in Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 following a luncheon at Open Bible.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Open Bible Lutheran Church, 4671 Bellwether Lane, Oxford, FL 34484.