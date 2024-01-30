55.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Increased pool security will cost us money

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Adding more security at the pools will likely drive the cost of the amenity fee up and potentially create more hassle for residents. Whether it is improved secure pool entry gates, more personnel checking IDs or forcing residents out of the pool to ID, extra security has a cost and that bill is going to be paid by the residents.
I agree grifting on our community is wrong and reflects poorly on the people’s character doing this, but is this such a problem it interferes with our own community members partaking in our community recreational activities?
In some cases, the cure is worse than the disease. Paying more for the same access and having additional inconveniences that keeps a handful of people out may in the end simply be a losing battle. Besides, they will likely find some other way around the new measures.

Cameron Cole
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Plenty of evidence of speeding golf carts on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident says there is plenty of evidence that golf carts are speeding on Morse Boulevard. He cites a specific example.

Doubtful of complaints about speeding golf carts

A Village of St. James resident says he is doubtful of reports of speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Start checking IDs at pools or lower my amenity fee

A Village of Lynnhaven, in a Letter to the Editor, says that IDs should be checked and if they are not, residents’ amenity fees should be lowered.

Golfers should be embarrassed by their actions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident contends golfers in The Villages should be embarrassed by their actions.

We need more information on crime and rentals and government officials

A Village of Osceola Hills resident says we need more information on crime and rentals and government officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos