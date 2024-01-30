Increased pool security will cost us money

To the Editor:

Adding more security at the pools will likely drive the cost of the amenity fee up and potentially create more hassle for residents. Whether it is improved secure pool entry gates, more personnel checking IDs or forcing residents out of the pool to ID, extra security has a cost and that bill is going to be paid by the residents.

I agree grifting on our community is wrong and reflects poorly on the people’s character doing this, but is this such a problem it interferes with our own community members partaking in our community recreational activities?

In some cases, the cure is worse than the disease. Paying more for the same access and having additional inconveniences that keeps a handful of people out may in the end simply be a losing battle. Besides, they will likely find some other way around the new measures.

Cameron Cole

Village of Silver Lake