Miguel L. Garcia

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By Staff Report
March 06, 1939 – January 25, 2024

Miguel Luis Garcia, age 84, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully into Heaven on January 25, 2024 at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House.

Miguel was born on March 6, 1939, to his parents, Caridad (Ramos) Garcia and Miguel Ibrain Garcia in Havana, Cuba. In 1961, Miguel left his beloved homeland seeking freedom in the United States from Castro’s Communist Dictatorship. He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army as part of a Cuban platoon to liberate Cuba. New Jersey was his home for over 40 years where he raised his family with his beloved wife. He was a hardworking family man and was employed by UPS for 30 years until his retirement. He was an avid Mets fan (Go Mets!) and could be spotted around town wearing his favorite Mets cap. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, singing, listening to his old vinyl records and CD’s, and gatherings with his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister, and regularly attended San Pedro Jesus Maldonado Mission. He was a social, active man who was deeply involved in The Villages bowling team, and cultural activities for the majority of his life in retirement. His family and friends will never forget his golden voice and will always remember him as a devoted husband, loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle, and loyal friend.

Miguel is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Juana (Urena) Garcia; son, Luis Ybrain, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and grandson Gabriel De La Torre-Garcia of Hampton Township, New Jersey; daughter, Ivette Caridad and granddaughter Katherine Juliana of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey; son, Miguel Jesus and daughter-in-law Rebecca Nelson and grandchildren Mya, Michael, and Aurora Garcia of Dunnellon, Florida; his sister, Juana Mercedes Garcia Perez, of Hialeah, Florida; Maria Victoria Rosario, Alba, Jose, Stephanie, Christopher Angulo, and his nieces, nephews and cousins, and many loving friends who are considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Miguel Gregorio Garcia, of Florida.

Celebrations of Life will be held in Florida and in New Jersey. The family would like to thank Father Gianni Agostinelli of San Pedro Jesus Maldonado Mission, and the many friends for their support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Miguel’s memory to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

