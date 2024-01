To the Editor:

On Sunday, at about 6:20 a.m. I was driving up Morse Boulevard on my way to St Timothy’s and I was going 32, 33 mph and there was a golf cart ahead of me that I wasn’t catching. When the cart got to Hacienda the speed sign started flashing red and blue which I believe indicates speed of 35 mph or more. It surprised me, but for those who think reported speeds are being exaggerated, I will disagree.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles