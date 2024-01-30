Roland Gerald Frank

November 5, 1939 – January 26, 2024

Roland (Ron) Gerald Frank, Ed.D passed away on January 26, 2024 after a short illness. He was born in Ferndale, Michigan on November 5, 1939.

Ron received a doctorate of Education from Michigan State University. He began teaching at Salisbury University in Maryland in 1988. He was appointed director of SU’s Center of Economic Education in 1997. As the center’s director, he helped educate area teachers by coordinating workshops in social studies instruction and serving as a speaker at local education conferences. He also served as the first full-time director of Grants and Sponsored Research at SU before he retired in 2003.

Ron spent his retirement in Florida golfing. He also loved photography, boating and watching Michigan football. He was a member of the Elks Club and the Rotary. He especially enjoyed his time being a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages.

Ron is survived By: his 3 children: Tracy DeMars-Geiser (John), Bonnie Blackman (Andy), Gerald Frank (Sterling); grandchildren, Joanna Pozzuto, Paul Dickens (Melia), Isabella Frank, Timothy DeMars (Kara), and Elena Geiser; great grand-children Elianna, Bennett, Jensen, Callahan, and Liliana; sister Sharon Joines (Phil); and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olan and Isabel Frank of Michigan.

A service will be held at a later date in North Carolina.

In lieu of Flowers Ron would love for you to make a donation to your local PBS station.