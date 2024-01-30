Suspected Las Vegas drug dealer apprehended with 30 pounds of meth

A suspected drug dealer from Las Vegas was apprehended with 30 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop for speeding in Sumter County.

Noel Alfredo Garcia, 34, was driving a silver Toyota Corolla “at a high rate of speed” at about 10 p.m. Monday on State Road 470 west of U.S. 301 in Sumterville, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle had a temporary tag out of Nevada, but it was not properly affixed.

Garcia said he was traveling from Las Vegas, spent the previous night in Nashville, Tenn. and had continued on to Florida.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a cardboard box with 30 large Ziploc bags. Each bag weighed about one pound and contained a crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Garcia was arrested on multiple felony drug charges. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.