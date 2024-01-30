65.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Woman who lost license after DUI claims she had to drive to get to work

By Staff Report
Darlene Rosanne Revelles
Darlene Rosanne Revelles

A woman who lost her license after a conviction for driving under the influence claimed she had to get back behind the wheel in order to get to work.

Darlene Rosanne Revelles, 44, of Inverness, was driving a silver Chevrolet passenger car with a non-functioning headlight in the wee hours on Tuesday when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the California native presented a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid license due to a DUI conviction. She admitted she knew she “was not supposed to be driving,” but said she had “no other means of transportation to and from work that evening.”

The officer confirmed that Revelles’ license had been suspended in 2022 for driving under the influence, but that her license was cancelled indefinitely in 2023 after she failed to complete substance abuse treatment.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates in The Villages are a joke

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the gates in The Villages are a joke.

Increased pool security will cost us money

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that stepping up security at pools will cost residents money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Plenty of evidence of speeding golf carts on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident says there is plenty of evidence that golf carts are speeding on Morse Boulevard. He cites a specific example.

Doubtful of complaints about speeding golf carts

A Village of St. James resident says he is doubtful of reports of speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Start checking IDs at pools or lower my amenity fee

A Village of Lynnhaven, in a Letter to the Editor, says that IDs should be checked and if they are not, residents’ amenity fees should be lowered.

Photos