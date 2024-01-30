Woman who lost license after DUI claims she had to drive to get to work

A woman who lost her license after a conviction for driving under the influence claimed she had to get back behind the wheel in order to get to work.

Darlene Rosanne Revelles, 44, of Inverness, was driving a silver Chevrolet passenger car with a non-functioning headlight in the wee hours on Tuesday when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the California native presented a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid license due to a DUI conviction. She admitted she knew she “was not supposed to be driving,” but said she had “no other means of transportation to and from work that evening.”

The officer confirmed that Revelles’ license had been suspended in 2022 for driving under the influence, but that her license was cancelled indefinitely in 2023 after she failed to complete substance abuse treatment.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.