Andrew William LaVallee

Andrew W. LaVallee, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Waltham, Massachusetts died January 23, 2024 at age 69.

Son of the late Arthur and Joan LaVallee, he is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara (Rossi), his children Jeffrey and his wife, Mian LaVallee of Framingham, Massachusetts, and Nicole Callaghan and her husband, Joseph of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Lucca, Sophia and Stella . He is also survived by his brothers Robert LaVallee and his wife Debbie of Naples, Florida and Arthur LaVallee and his wife, Theresa of San Raphael, California, along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, Victor and Donna Rossi of Waltham, Mass., Judy and Steven Scher of The Villages, Florida, and the late Ernest and Catherine Rossi.

Andrew founded LaVallee’s Bakery Distributors in 1977 and was a longtime member of Charles River Country Club in Newton, Mass & Secession Golf Club in Beaufort, South Carolina, fulfilling his passion for golf and bakery goods, earning the nickname “The Breadman”. Andrew was also instrumental in founding the LeVeen-Roach Scholarship Fund in honor of fellow Secession members who lost their lives in the 911 terrorist attacks.

Memorial services will be private in Florida and a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date in Boston, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at: APDA@apdaParkinson.org or by mail to: APDA. P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, New York 10306.