Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Congressman Webster votes to toughen penalties for evading U.S. Border Patrol  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster this week voted to pass H.R. 5585, the Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act, legislation that makes it a federal offense to evade or flee a U.S. Border Agent or law enforcement official who is assisting or under the command of U.S. Border Patrol.

“We must hold accountable those that flee from or endanger the lives of our Border Patrol, law enforcement officers, and communities,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Current federal law does not explicitly criminalize evading Border Patrol agents, or law enforcement officers assisting Border Patrol. This bill establishes criminal penalties for that behavior and empowers our law enforcement who are struggling every day to manage the chaos created by President Biden’s failed policies.”

H.R. 5585 is named after Raul Gonzalez, a Border Patrol agent who was killed while protecting our borders during a pursuit of a car with illegal immigrants in Texas.
The bill also makes such aliens inadmissible to and removable from the United States and bars such criminal aliens from immigration relief, including asylum.

