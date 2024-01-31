Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

To the Editor:

If a stranger calls you on the telephone and claims your credit card has been used in a fraudulent purchase, hang up the phone. If the caller claims he is from the federal or state government, hang up the phone. If the caller insists on complete secrecy, hang up the phone. These callers are scammers trying to get your money. They will go to any length to fool you, scare you, and influence you to withdraw money and give it to them. I got all the way to the bank with a request to withdraw a large sum. The bank immediately sensed there was a problem and told me I was being scammed. My callers had instructed me to state that I had hired a crew to renovate my home and they were insisting on being paid in cash.

The bank asked me several questions, saw the holes in my story, and told me I was being scammed. They put me on the phone with the bank’s fraud unit. They have heard versions of these stories all day long, every day. The scammers had even contradicted themselves, but I was too flustered to challenge them.

The bank saved me and my cash and I have yet to find a way to thank them. Beware of all the scammers out there. They are out to steal from you using any means possible and any story they think you will swallow. I swallowed big time and am indebted to the bank for catching me before it was too late. Always use the utmost caution when answering a phone call. Better yet, don’t answer at all.

Kim Hummel

Continental Country Club