Leo McCloskey died on January 26, 2024 in Summerfield, Florida due to complications following pneumonia. He was 75.

Leo was born July 5, 1948 in Providence. He grew up on the ocean in Rhode Island with his sister Joan and brother Kevin. It was there he developed his love of the water. He left for college on an ROTC scholarship in 1968 to attend Northeast Missouri State where he then met his beloved wife Sarah. They married in August of 1970 and he graduated in 1972. He went on to follow his passion of helping others and his country. First as an EMT and firefighter, followed by years of service across the country and beyond.

Leo and Sarah had there first child Matthew in June of 1973 in Missouri while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. They transferred to Heidelberg, Germany in 1974, where they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Claudia. Sadly their son Matthew died in 1986, leaving an indelible mark for the years to come.

Over the years, Leo advanced his education attaining 2 Masters degrees, while working in high tech and security in companies such as Texas Instruments, Lotus and Glasshouse Technologies. He worked several years alongside his daughter (often reminding her that “he taught her everything she knows”).

Leo retired from the Army National Guard in 1998, but with the terror attacks on 9/11 he volunteered and was recalled in 2006, serving until 2009. Leo then finally retired (again) with his lovely wife Sarah to their home in Summerfield, Florida. They spent many wonderful years with their friends and family, taking Corvette rides, helping the community and enjoying visits with his 2 grandchildren Sophia and Matthew.

Leo is survived by his wife Sarah, and daughter Claudia as well as granddaughter Sophia and grandson Matthew. He was preceded in death by his son Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veterans charity of your choice. Leo’s remains will be buried in Massachusetts alongside his son, later in the year.