To the Editor:

I regularly submit golf requests and I’ve noticed that the pitch & putt courses always have openings. I’m of the opinion that they are not that popular. Would it be prudent to quit issuing a point for those using those Courses and make them “first come – first serve.” I would golf them but I don’t want, or need, the point associated with the play. I get shut out way to often the way it is.

Don Nangle

Village of St. Johns