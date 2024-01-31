69.1 F
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Suspected drug dealer with 10 cell phones nabbed at Okahumpka Service Plaza

By Staff Report
Nicole Campbell
A suspected drug dealer with 10 cell phones was nabbed at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

Nicole Shelline Campbell, 34, of Ocala, was at the service plaza in the wee hours on Tuesday when a police officer noticed her white Nissan Altima did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer approached the vehicle and smelled the “overwhelming odor of marijuana.”

Campbell claimed she was waiting for her uncle to bring her license plate to her. She proceeded to hand the officer a “piece of cardboard with a tag written on it.”

A backpack was found in the vehicle and the backpack contained 43 individualized sealed baggies, each containing 3.5 grams of a green leafy substance, which tested positive for marijuana. There were also five larger bags which each contained 23.3 grams of marijuana. She was in possession of a total of 267 grams of marijuana. She also had 10 cell phones and $60 in cash.

The Miami native was arrested on a charge of intent to sell marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

