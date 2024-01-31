Venezuelan riding unregistered moped arrested near Village of McClure

A Venezuelan riding an unregistered moped was arrested near the Village of McClure.

Jose Daniel Diaz Leal, 23, of Mount Dora, was riding the moped at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to stop at a stop sign when merging onto Marsh Bend Trail, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer began following the moped and noticed it had a temporary tag.

During a traffic stop, Diaz Leal, who spoke “broken English” showed the officer a picture of a Venezuelan identification card. He did not have a driver’s license. The officer also found that the temporary tag attached to the moped was bogus.

Diaz Leal was arrested on charges of driving without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle and having a counterfeit license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,800 bond.