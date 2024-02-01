Habitual offender from Texas nabbed on I-75 traveling at more than 100 mph

A Texas man classified as a habitual offender was apprehended on Interstate 75 in Sumter County traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

Dwight Jermaine Matthew, 45, of Killeen, Texas, was driving a black Chrysler 300 with Texas license plates at 7:50 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 104 mph near Mile Marker 322, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper who initiated the traffic stop found that Matthew’s driver’s license had multiple suspensions and that in 2017 he had been classified as a habitual offender.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.