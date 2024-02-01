56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Habitual offender from Texas nabbed on I-75 traveling at more than 100 mph

By Staff Report

A Texas man classified as a habitual offender was apprehended on Interstate 75 in Sumter County traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

Dwight Jermaine Matthew, 45, of Killeen, Texas, was driving a black Chrysler 300 with Texas license plates at 7:50 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 104 mph near Mile Marker 322, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

This Chrysler 300 was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when it was pulled over by FHP on I 75 in Sumter County
This Chrysler 300 was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when it was pulled over by a trooper in an unmarked patrol car on I-75 in Sumter County.

The trooper who initiated the traffic stop found that Matthew’s driver’s license had multiple suspensions and that in 2017 he had been classified as a habitual offender.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Why target souped-up golf carts when so many cars are speeding?

A resident of the Soulliere Villas wonders why souped-up golf carts are being targeted by local law enforcement when so many automobiles are speeding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages not so special anymore

An “outsider” has a few observations to make about The Villages. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

In a Letter to the Editor, a fraud victim shares her story of being scammed. She offers some advice.

Photos