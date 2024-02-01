Jack Caswell Bushong (95) passed away on January 29, 2024 while surrounded by his wife, Marva, of 44 years, his two children and two surviving grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at 10 am at the Hacienda Recreation Center and Jack will be interred at the National Cemetery in Webster, FL at a future date.

Jack was born on August 28, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. Jack’s parents were Mary Elizabeth Hothckin and Donald Bushong. Jack was a 1950 graduate from Michigan State University with a degree in Finance. He also was a proud patriot, serving his country during the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Corporal. Jack started an insurance agency in 1956 in Muskegon. While being an insurance agent, Jack, as a member of the Jaycees, volunteered to run the Miss Michigan Pageant as the Executive Director for 47 years.

During this time Jack coached three Miss Michigan’s to win the Miss America Pageant, which is a record. Jack was the first president of the National Association of State Pageant Directors. Upon retirement Jack moved to The Villages, FL with Marva and continued to stay active, enjoying golf several times a week until he was 93.

Jack’s survivors are his wife, Marva, his children, Barbara Anne Smigala, Jack Smedley Bushong, and his grandchildren, Nicole, and Jonathan. Jack was preceded by death of his grandchild, Sarah. Jack is also survived by his step-daughters, Gina, Karla, Lori, and Julie, 11 step-grandchildren and 14 step-great grandchildren.