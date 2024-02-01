64.5 F
Jury finds Coleman prisoner guilty of brutal attack on cellmate who wouldn’t be quiet

By Staff Report

A federal jury has found an inmate at the federal prison at Coleman guilty of a brutal attack on a cellmate who wouldn’t be quiet.

Walter Lamar Jackson, 43, of Georgia, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily harm. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 20, before Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Jackson was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Sumter County. On July 15, 2021, he was housed in a special housing unit cell with another inmate. At approximately 5:50 p.m., correctional officers responded to an emergency alarm and discovered Jackson’s cellmate lying on the floor unconscious. Jackson was standing over his cellmate’s body, slamming his cellmate’s head into the concrete, which resulted in severe injuries. The officers immediately stopped the assault and placed Jackson in handcuffs. Jackson stated to medical personnel that he had attacked his cellmate after giving him three warnings to be quiet.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Jackson on Aug. 16, 2022.

