Marilyn Nay, 86, from Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully with her husband of 66 years, Thomas Nay, by her side.

From her first cats, Blackie and Suzie, given to her on the day of her adoption at four years old, to her last, Micky and Minnie, and the dozens of animals in between, Marilyn adored all animals, including many of them in her paintings. She was kind and gentle, always welcoming you with a smile and a dry sense of humor.

Marilyn loved her 23 years living in The Villages and could be seen every night listening to the music at Spanish Springs Town Square with her best friend Sandy Klingler. She loved her time as a Villages Cheerleader and enjoyed all the friends she made during this time. Mom was a talented artist, with many of her works donning the walls of her children’s homes. She was loved by many, but no more than her family, whom she adored and loved the time she spent with them. We will miss her dearly.

She is predeceased by her loving parents, Harold and Eloise Fellows, and her beloved son Tommy (Teresa). She is survived by her half-sisters, Wendy and Linda (Dick). She is survived by her children Mark (Patty), Donna, Tricia (Jeff), David (Judy), Lisa (Jack) and Brian (Alison). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Thomas, Tiffany, Ryan, Meghan, Michael, Jennifer, Adam, Max, Matthew, Katie, and Sarah, and her 6 great-grandchildren, Emily, Kora, Manning, Ella, Abby and Leo.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on February 16th at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to All About Cats Rescue

(www.allaboutcatsrescue.org) in Roswell, GA.

https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/AACR