President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

To the Editor:

President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, for his role in the “historic” Abraham Accords.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. made the nomination:

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement. “For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

Lisa Anders

Village of Chatham