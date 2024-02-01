64.5 F
Thursday, February 1, 2024
President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, for his role in the “historic” Abraham Accords.
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. made the nomination:
“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney told Fox News Digital in a statement. “For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

Photos