Remember to thank the visitors who fuel Florida’s economy

Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry have a significant impact on state and local economies, as well as Florida’s job market.

Here are some eye-popping statistics from the state’s tourism executives:

In 2022, travelers spent a record $124.9 billion, outpacing 2021 by nearly $20 billion.

For every dollar spent by the 137.4 million visitors in 2022, 97 cents were retained in the Florida economy.

On average, visitors contribute $333 million per day to Florida’s economy.

Florida tourism raised a total of $35.2 billion in taxes, $18.9 billion in federal tax revenue, $8.1 billion in Florida state tax revenue, and $8.2 billion in local tax receipts.

Tourism-supported employment surpassed its pre-pandemic peak by 422,000 jobs, growing to 2 million jobs, with direct employment making up 66 percent of the total at 1.3 million jobs.

Travel and tourism generated $73 billion in wages for Florida workers in 2022.

Welcoming visitors to our state also provides benefits to residents. Thanks to tourism and the revenue tourism generates: