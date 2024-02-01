64.5 F
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Remember to thank the visitors who fuel Florida’s economy

By Villages-News Editorial

Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry have a significant impact on state and local economies, as well as Florida’s job market. 

Here are some eye-popping statistics from the state’s tourism executives:

  • In 2022, travelers spent a record $124.9 billion, outpacing 2021 by nearly $20 billion.
  • For every dollar spent by the 137.4 million visitors in 2022, 97 cents were retained in the Florida economy.
  • On average, visitors contribute $333 million per day to Florida’s economy.
  • Florida tourism raised a total of $35.2 billion in taxes, $18.9 billion in federal tax revenue, $8.1 billion in Florida state tax revenue, and $8.2 billion in local tax receipts.
  • Tourism-supported employment surpassed its pre-pandemic peak by 422,000 jobs, growing to 2 million jobs, with direct employment making up 66 percent of the total at 1.3 million jobs.
  • Travel and tourism generated $73 billion in wages for Florida workers in 2022.

Welcoming visitors to our state also provides benefits to residents. Thanks to tourism and the revenue tourism generates:

  • Florida residents do not pay a state income tax, making Florida one of only eight states without a state income tax.
  • Every Florida household saves $1,840 a year on state and local taxes.
  • Communities can provide critical services residents rely on, such as education, public safety, infrastructure, and environmental programs.

